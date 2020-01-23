In hunt for Aditya Puri's successor, HDFC Bank appoints Egon Zehnder
Updated : January 23, 2020 09:16 PM IST
Puri, whose term comes to an end in October this year, is also an advisor to the search committee tasked with identifying a suitable candidate.
Egon Zehnder, which declined to comment on the matter, had in 2018 also helped Axis Bank, another private lender, to find its chief executive officer.
Puri's preferred choices include HDFC's executive directors Bhavesh Zaveri, Sashidhar Jagdishan and Kaizad Bharucha, said three of the sources.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more