In hunt for Aditya Puri's successor, HDFC Bank appoints Egon Zehnder

Updated : January 23, 2020 09:16 PM IST

Puri, whose term comes to an end in October this year, is also an advisor to the search committee tasked with identifying a suitable candidate.
Egon Zehnder, which declined to comment on the matter, had in 2018 also helped Axis Bank, another private lender, to find its chief executive officer.
Puri's preferred choices include HDFC's executive directors Bhavesh Zaveri, Sashidhar Jagdishan and Kaizad Bharucha, said three of the sources.
