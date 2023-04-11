HDFC Bank to raise Rs 50,000 crore via bonds over next 12 months

Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd ended at Rs 1,665, up by Rs 6.90, or 0.42 percent on the BSE.

The country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Tuesday, April 11, said it is planning to raise Rs 50,000 crore during the current fiscal through the issuance of bonds, over the next 12 months.

"...we wish to inform you that the Bank proposes to raise funds by issuing Perpetual Debt Instruments (part of Additional Tier I capital), Tier II Capital Bonds and Long-Term Bonds (Financing of Infrastructure and Affordable Housing) up to total amount of Rs 50,000 crore over the period of next twelve months through private placement mode," the bank said in an exchange filing.

The board of directors would consider this proposal at its ensuing board meeting to be held on April 15, 2023, HDFC Bank said.

Last week, HDFC Bank said the bank's deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 18.8 lakh crore as of March 31, 2023, a growth of around 20.8 percent over Rs 15.5 lakh crore as of March 31, 2022, and a growth of around 8.7 percent over Rs 17.3 lakh crore as of December 31, 2022.

Retail deposits increased by around Rs 1.06 lakh crore during the quarter and grew by around 23.5 percent over March 31, 2022, and around 7.5 percent over December 31, 2022; wholesale deposits grew by around 10 percent over March 31, 2022, and by around 15.5 percent over December 31, 2022.

The bank's advances aggregated to approximately Rs 16 lakh crore as of March 31, 2023, a growth of around 16.9 percent over Rs 13.6 lakh crore as of March 31, 2022, and a growth of around 6.2 percent over Rs 15 lakh crore as of December 31, 2022.

