HDFC Bank to open 200+ Branches in Maharashtra this financial year

HDFC Bank today announced plans to establish 207 branches and 80 Smart Banking Lobbies in Maharashtra this fiscal year. As part of the expansion plan, the bank plans to hire approximately 3,000 employees across the state.

The bank's 207 branches will be located throughout the state, covering all 34 districts. 90 of the 207 branches will be in metro and metropolitan regions, with the remaining 117 in semi-urban and rural areas.

“HDFC Bank is present in every district and over 280 talukas in the state. With the expansion plan, our presence will increase further, and it will also generate employment for over 3,000 people," said Abhishek Deshmukh, Branch Banking Head – Maharashtra, HDFC Bank.

Additionally, the bank is expanding the footprint of its Smart Banking Lobbies throughout the state. It intends to open around 80 Smart Banking Lobbies, which will create a seamless self-service banking experience zone for the bank's digitally aware customers.

The Smart Banking Lobbies will be located in 16 Districts – Ahmednagar; Akola; Amravati; Aurangabad; Dhule; Jalgaon; Mumbai; Nagpur; Nandurbar; Nashik; Navi Mumbai; Pune; Raigad; Ratnagiri; Thane; and Wardha. The Smart Banking Lobbies will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Smart Banking Lobby will offer a host of services such as:

Internet Banking Kiosks - for using NetBanking

Digital Onboarding – Open savings account; Change address; Update 15 G/H forms; Request cheque book; Request stop payment, among other banking related tasks

Cash Deposit Machine

ATM

Point of Sale – a dedicated staff to assist customers

"HDFC Bank is committed to growth of Maharashtra and a testimony of the Bank’s commitment is that the Bank’s Credit to Deposit Ratio is over 100 percent in 29 districts of the state,” Deshmukh informed.

In Maharashtra, HDFC Bank has more than 5,300 touchpoints including 709 branches; 3,200 ATMs; 1,375 business correspondents; and 15,116 business facilitators in the state.

As of March 31, 2022, the Bank’s advances in the state stood at Rs 3,28,508 crore. Total advances include all loans offered by bank in the state – which include loans to Retail, Corporate, MSME, and Microfinance customers with major sector being MSME, Agri, Priority Sector lending & Consumer Loan.

Additionally, the Bank has deposits of Rs 4,35,604 crore in the state of Maharashtra, which along with the advances add up to total business of Rs. 7,64,113 crore.

The bank’s market share in total business is 13 percent. With this, the Bank is the largest private sector Bank in Maharashtra in Deposits and Advances.