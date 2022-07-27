Eyeing dollar inflows, India's largest bank may be chasing NRIs

HDFC Bank shares recovered initial losses in a lacklustre session on Dalal Street on Wednesday, amid reports India's largest lender by market value is reaching out to Indian diaspora overseas to attract dollar inflows. Such a move would likely be aimed at ensuring dollar inflows at a time when aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates are boosting the appeal of safe-haven assets around the globe.

The HDFC Bank stock rose by as much as Rs 3.4 to Rs 1,395.9 apiece on BSE, in a rebound after slipping to as low as Rs 1,384.3 earlier in the day.

HDFC Bank will open a dedicated two-day window to mobilise NRE (non-resident external) deposits offering up to 50 basis points more in interest than existing rates in the category, the Economic Times reported citing people familiar with the matter.

HDFC Bank's relationship managers are reaching out to the Indian diaspora across the world, urging them to invest, the report cited one of the persons as saying.

A query sent to HDFC Bank by CNBCTV18.com for a confirmation did not elicit a response.

The two-day window, which will allow non-resident Indians to invest in rupees, will be available on Wednesday and Thursday, offering an annual rate of 6.8 percent on NRE deposits worth Rs 2 crore to Rs 150 crore for a tenure of 12-15 months, according to the report.

This marks a higher interest rate compared with domestic deposits. For instance, HDFC Bank pays interest at the rate of 6.25 percent on domestic deposits of Rs 2 crore to less than Rs 5 crore of a tenure of 12-15 months, according to its website.

HDFC Bank could be offering higher interest rates to NRIs on deposits to benefit from weakness in the rupee against the dollar in the form of dollar inflows.

The reported move comes at a time when the Fed is widely expected to announce yet another rate hike later in the day. It is also in line with the RBI's moves to attract more foreign inflows into the country.

Earlier this month, the RBI liberalised certain norms to boost forex inflows, in a move aimed at arresting a sustained fall in the rupee. It allowed commercial banks to garner FCNR(B) and NRE deposits from the Indian diaspora without any cap on interest rates, till October 31 and November 4 respectively.

How does it work?

In NRE deposits, foreign currency is converted into rupees at the time of setting up the account. In such an offering, the currency conversion risk at maturity is borne by depositors, and an option to withdraw prematurely is not available.

Depreciation in the rupee against the dollar, which is at a 20-year high against six peers other than the rupee, increases the value of every dollar earned in rupees. The US currency — just like gold — is often viewed as a safety bet against inflation and uncertainty in financial markets.

Although the rupee has gained some ground from its record lows against the greenback, it is still not far from the 80 mark — a level hit for the first time ever this month.