HDFC Bank reports 19% growth in advances during second quarter

The HDFC Bank has reported a 19 percent growth in advances in the second quarter of the fiscal year. As per the disclosure made by the bank to the BSE and NSE in accordance to the Sebi regulations, the lenders total aggregated advances stood at Rs 8,970 billion on September 30, 2019 compared to Rs 7,508 billion on September 30, 2018.

The bank’s deposit volume to registers similar growth during the period. As per the lenders' submission, the total deposit stood at Rs 10,215 billion on September 30 compared to last year’s Rs 8,334 billion. Thus the total advances grew by approximately 22 percent.