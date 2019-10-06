Business
HDFC Bank reports 19% growth in advances during second quarter
Updated : October 06, 2019 04:57 PM IST
The total deposit stood at Rs 10,215 billion on September 30 compared to last year’s Rs 8,334 billion.
The bank’s CASA ratio stood at around 39.2 percent.
