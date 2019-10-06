#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Business

HDFC Bank reports 19% growth in advances during second quarter

Updated : October 06, 2019 04:57 PM IST

The total deposit stood at Rs 10,215 billion on September 30 compared to last year’s Rs 8,334 billion.
The bank’s CASA ratio stood at around 39.2 percent.
HDFC Bank reports 19% growth in advances during second quarter
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

India thrash South Africa by 203 runs to take 1-0 lead in Test series

India thrash South Africa by 203 runs to take 1-0 lead in Test series

RBI Monetary Policy: FY20 GDP forecast cut to 6.1%

RBI Monetary Policy: FY20 GDP forecast cut to 6.1%

3 storied watches you can buy this festive season without breaking the bank

3 storied watches you can buy this festive season without breaking the bank

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV