HDFC Bank partners with Paytm to launch co-branded VISA credit cards

HDFC Bank and Paytm today announced plans for launching a range of credit cards powered by VISA.

HDFC Bank, in a statement, said the credit cards will be customised to meet distinct needs of retail customers - from new-to-credit users to affluent users - and offer best-in-class rewards and cashback. The cards will also facilitate small business owners.

"The launch is planned in October 2021 to coincide with the festive season to tap into potentially higher consumer demand for credit card offers, EMIs and Buy Now Pay Later options, with the full suite of products to be on offer by the end of December 2021," the statement said.

The alliance will target deeper penetration in Tier II and Tier III markets, and enable faster acceleration of digitised payments across the country.

Under the partnership, the bank said they will introduce business credit cards, offering a host of benefits for merchant partners from the smaller cities and towns of India and enable them to get easier access to credit with instant and paperless approvals.

The Business credit cards would mark Paytm’s foray into the credit card segment for merchants, benefitting the fintech company's base of more than 21 million merchants.

Bhavesh Gupta, CEO of Paytm lending, said, “Our Business Credit Cards have been designed basis our deep understanding of our merchant partners and we believe that the offerings will truly benefit their businesses.”

"We believe India's growth story is robust and this partnership is an effort on Bank's part to enable consumption, particularly, during festive season, which will further fuel the economic growth of the country. As a leader in the cards space, our objective is to help enlarge the eco-system through such collaborations, which ultimately offers a differentiated experience for customers," said Parag Rao, Group Head – Payments, Consumer Finance, Digital Banking & IT, HDFC Bank.

“With cards designed to suit the needs of each type of customer – from the new-to-credit to the digitally savvy and small merchants, I am confident this partnership will enable and drive access to credit.” said T R Ramachandran, Group Country Manager, India and South Asia, VISA.

Users can apply for these cards through a digital and paperless process and complete the on-boarding process fully through the Paytm app.