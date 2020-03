HDFC Bank is likely to invest Rs 1,000 crore in beleaguered Yes Bank, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The announcement by the country's second-largest bank, if it comes through, will result in the country's three biggest banks -- SBI and ICICI have already confirmed their investments -- coming together to rescue Yes Bank, India's fifth-largest bank by book size.

Earlier on March 13, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Cabinet had approved RBI's reconstruction scheme for Yes Bank, which was superseded by the central bank in dramatic fashion on March 5, and its customers' withdrawal limit capped.

FM Sitharaman said that SBI would invest up to 49 percent in Yes Bank while ICICI Bank separately said it would buy 5 percent for Rs 1,000 crore.