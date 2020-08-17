  • SENSEX
HDFC Bank faces potential lawsuit from a US-based law firm

Updated : August 17, 2020 10:26 AM IST

New-York based Rosen Law Firm has announced an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of HDFC Bank shareholders based on allegations of sharing “materially misleading business information” with investors.
