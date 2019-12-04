#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
HDFC Bank is the world's fastest-growing non-Chinese finance firm, says report

Updated : December 04, 2019 03:08 PM IST

HDFC Bank’s brand value over the past five years has increased almost 300 percent while it has recorded a compound annual growth rate of 31.7 percent over the same period.
The Indian bank has followed a clutch of Chinese finance companies in the list to emerge as the leading non-Chinese financial firm.
The only other Indian firm to make the top 100 was the information technology giant Infosys, which sits 74th.
