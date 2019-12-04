HDFC Bank is the world's fastest-growing non-Chinese finance firm, says report
Updated : December 04, 2019 03:08 PM IST
HDFC Bank’s brand value over the past five years has increased almost 300 percent while it has recorded a compound annual growth rate of 31.7 percent over the same period.
The Indian bank has followed a clutch of Chinese finance companies in the list to emerge as the leading non-Chinese financial firm.
The only other Indian firm to make the top 100 was the information technology giant Infosys, which sits 74th.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more