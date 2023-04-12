HDFC Bank inks pact with Export-Import Bank of Korea for $300 million line of credit

The aforementioned line of credit will be utilised by HDFC Bank towards funding requirements of the companies having equity participation by Korean companies; companies having business relationship with Korean companies; and the consumers for purchase of cars manufactured by Korea-related companies.

Private banking firm, HDFC Bank, on Wednesday said it has signed a Master Inter Bank Credit agreement with Export Import Bank of Korea for a $300 million line of credit. The pact was signed at GIFT City, Gujarat, according to a statement.

HDFC Bank said that the line of credit will be used to fund Korea related businesses.

The aforementioned line of credit will be utilised by HDFC Bank towards funding requirements of the companies having equity participation by Korean companies; companies having business relationship with Korean companies; and the consumers for purchase of cars manufactured by Korea-related companies.

"Our agreement with Korean Exim bank will further strengthen and support trade and investment flows between India and Korea which can potentially create more jobs in the country. We will pursue deals under this agreement and may look to expand the programme", said Arup Rakshit, Group Head, Treasury, Sales Analytics and Overseas Business, HDFC Bank.

Furthermore, the pact may promote and increase the bank’s business with Korean entities and products. The first drawdown under the program would happen by May, the statement said.

Earlier this week, HDFC Bank proposed to raise funds worth Rs 50,000 crore via bonds over next 12 months through private placement.

At the beginning of the month, HDFC Bank reported its Q4 business update. The bank’s advances surged nearly 17 percent to Rs 16 lakh crore against Rs 13.68 lakh crore in the same quarter last year. The deposit also soared over 20 percent to Rs18.83 lakh crore against Rs 15.59 lakh crore in the same quarter last year.

Stocks of HDFC Bank settled at Rs 1,684.90 apiece, up over 1 percent, when the market closed today, April 11, 2023.