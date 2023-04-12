Breaking News
India's factory output rises to 5.6 percent in February 2023
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homefinance NewsHDFC Bank inks pact with Export Import Bank of Korea for $300 million line of credit

HDFC Bank inks pact with Export-Import Bank of Korea for $300 million line of credit

HDFC Bank inks pact with Export-Import Bank of Korea for $300 million line of credit
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Tanmay Tiwary  Apr 12, 2023 6:18:22 PM IST (Published)

The aforementioned line of credit will be utilised by HDFC Bank towards funding requirements of the companies having equity participation by Korean companies; companies having business relationship with Korean companies; and the consumers for purchase of cars manufactured by Korea-related companies.

Private banking firm, HDFC Bank, on Wednesday said it has signed a Master Inter Bank Credit agreement with Export Import Bank of Korea for a $300 million line of credit. The pact was signed at GIFT City, Gujarat, according to a statement.

Recommended Articles

View All
Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war

Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war

Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

New Digital India Act — here're the concerns whether it can protect transparency, safety and freedom or not

New Digital India Act — here're the concerns whether it can protect transparency, safety and freedom or not

Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

‘AI can’t become a rent-seeking monopoly’, Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu suggests national policy 

‘AI can’t become a rent-seeking monopoly’, Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu suggests national policy 

Apr 11, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Sachin Pilot Vs Ashok Gehlot | The power tussle in Rajasthan and the challenge for Congress

Sachin Pilot Vs Ashok Gehlot | The power tussle in Rajasthan and the challenge for Congress

Apr 11, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


HDFC Bank said that the line of credit will be used to fund Korea related businesses.
The aforementioned line of credit will be utilised by HDFC Bank towards funding requirements of the companies having equity participation by Korean companies; companies having business relationship with Korean companies; and the consumers for purchase of cars manufactured by Korea-related companies.
Also Read: Ethereum upgrade to unlock $30 billion worth of crypto tokens
"Our agreement with Korean Exim bank will further strengthen and support trade and investment flows between India and Korea which can potentially create more jobs in the country. We will pursue deals under this agreement and may look to expand the programme", said Arup Rakshit, Group Head, Treasury, Sales Analytics and Overseas Business, HDFC Bank.
Furthermore, the pact may promote and increase the bank’s business with Korean entities and products. The first drawdown under the program would happen by May, the statement said.
Earlier this week, HDFC Bank proposed to raise funds worth Rs 50,000 crore via bonds over next 12 months through private placement.
At the beginning of the month, HDFC Bank reported its Q4 business update. The bank’s advances surged nearly 17 percent to Rs 16 lakh crore against Rs 13.68 lakh crore in the same quarter last year. The deposit also soared over 20 percent to Rs18.83 lakh crore against Rs 15.59 lakh crore in the same quarter last year.
Stocks of HDFC Bank settled at Rs 1,684.90 apiece, up over 1 percent, when the market closed today, April 11, 2023.
Also Read: HDFC Bank launches Regalia Gold Credit Card: Check key features, benefits here
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Bank of KoreaHDFC Bank

Next Article

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank plans to go aggressive on gold loans pan India

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X