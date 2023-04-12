HDFC Bank inks pact with Export-Import Bank of Korea for $300 million line of credit

2 Min(s) Read
The aforementioned line of credit will be utilised by HDFC Bank towards funding requirements of the companies having equity participation by Korean companies; companies having business relationship with Korean companies; and the consumers for purchase of cars manufactured by Korea-related companies.
Private banking firm, HDFC Bank, on Wednesday said it has signed a Master Inter Bank Credit agreement with Export Import Bank of Korea for a $300 million line of credit. The pact was signed at GIFT City, Gujarat, according to a statement.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war
Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
New Digital India Act — here're the concerns whether it can protect transparency, safety and freedom or not
Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
‘AI can’t become a rent-seeking monopoly’, Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu suggests national policy
Apr 11, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Sachin Pilot Vs Ashok Gehlot | The power tussle in Rajasthan and the challenge for Congress
Apr 11, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
HDFC Bank said that the line of credit will be used to fund Korea related businesses.
The aforementioned line of credit will be utilised by HDFC Bank towards funding requirements of the companies having equity participation by Korean companies; companies having business relationship with Korean companies; and the consumers for purchase of cars manufactured by Korea-related companies.
"Our agreement with Korean Exim bank will further strengthen and support trade and investment flows between India and Korea which can potentially create more jobs in the country. We will pursue deals under this agreement and may look to expand the programme", said Arup Rakshit, Group Head, Treasury, Sales Analytics and Overseas Business, HDFC Bank.
Furthermore, the pact may promote and increase the bank’s business with Korean entities and products. The first drawdown under the program would happen by May, the statement said.
Earlier this week, HDFC Bank proposed to raise funds worth Rs 50,000 crore via bonds over next 12 months through private placement.
At the beginning of the month, HDFC Bank reported its Q4 business update. The bank’s advances surged nearly 17 percent to Rs 16 lakh crore against Rs 13.68 lakh crore in the same quarter last year. The deposit also soared over 20 percent to Rs18.83 lakh crore against Rs 15.59 lakh crore in the same quarter last year.
Stocks of HDFC Bank settled at Rs 1,684.90 apiece, up over 1 percent, when the market closed today, April 11, 2023.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!