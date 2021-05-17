India's top 4 private banks better placed to weather COVID-19 storm: CLSA

India’s top four private banks—HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank—are better placed to shrug off the impact of the second wave of the COVID-19, said brokerage firm CLSA on Monday. Compared to these largecap private banks, mid-size banks are not well-prepared to weather the pandemic storm, it added.

CLSA said the top four private banks’ asset quality and core PPOP performance were resilient through FY21 (first wave) and these banks are relatively the best-placed to handle the second wave of Covid-19 given continuing market share gains, strong PPOP growth through the first wave and a high provision buffers.

Retail slippage is estimated to have spiked by over two times for large banks during the first wave and a similar risk could play out in the second wave.

SME slippage during the first wave was low given regulatory dispensations and hence SME credit costs will likely increase in FY22CL.

The top four private banks’ 60-100 bps of loans as buffer provisions combined with CLSA’s estimate of 100-120 bps of FY22CL credit costs is 30-70 bps higher than core credit costs these banks experienced during the first wave.

Mid-sized banks, especially Bandhan Bank and RBL Bank have lower coverage and no buffer provisioning and if the second wave core credit cost is similar to the first there would be material risk to the estimates, CLSA said.

Among the NBFCs, HDFC’s 2.5 percent of provisions to AUM is strong, Credit Access Gramin was well covered for the first wave impact but the second wave will need to be provided for, while Shriram Transport Finance has built a significant buffer and surprised positively on the first wave asset quality impact, CLSA said.

Credit growth of 5.6 percent YoY in FY21 was anaemic and with corporate deleveraging still continuing and the second wave likely to impact retail disbursements in 1HFY21, CLSA cut its sector growth estimate.

The top four private banks, led by HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, delivered 11.7 percent growth in FY21 leading to 56 percent of incremental system loans versus 40 percent over FY17-20.

CLSA expects the top four banks to continue to see more than 50 percent of incremental system credit over FY21-23CL.

It believes ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank can deliver better growth versus the last few years in spite of the overall slowdown.

Core PPOP growth for the top four banks was strong at 16 - 22 percent in 4QFY21 with stable NIMs adjusted for one-off interest-on-interest reversals. For mid-sized banks, loan growth was a constraint and PPOP growth at 13 percent – 14 percent, lagged their larger peers.

NIMs were stable QoQ for large banks. Upside and downside risk are evenly placed with some spread compression netted off by the deployment of excess liquidity by 2HFY21, it said.

Corporate asset quality has firmly turned around and the second wave is unlikely to reverse that cycle, the brokerage said.

Its top picks are ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and SBI.