    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homefinance News

    HDFC Bank-HDFC merger gets competition regulator approval

    HDFC Bank-HDFC merger gets competition regulator approval

    HDFC Bank-HDFC merger gets competition regulator approval
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    In April, the country's largest housing finance company HDFC Ltd announced that it will merge with HDFC Bank. D

    Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the merger proposal of HDFC Bank and its parent HDFC Ltd. The proposed combination envisages the merger of HDFC Investments and HDFC Holdings with HDFC Ltd in the first step and subsequently, the merger of HDFC Ltd into HDFC Bank.
    In a tweet on Friday, CCI said it has approved the "proposed combination involving the amalgamation of HDFC Limited, HDFC Bank, HDFC Investments and HDFC Holdings."
    In April, the country's largest housing finance company HDFC Ltd announced that it will merge with HDFC Bank. Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices in the marketplace.
    ALSO READ |
    The good, bad and ugly of HDFC Bank's Q1 results
    HDFC Bank on July 18 had reported a nearly 21 percent jump in its April-June quarter net profit at Rs 9,579.11 crore on the back of solid loan growth and a rise in low-cost deposits.
    Liabilities of HDFC Ltd will be transferred to HDFC Bank upon their merger and there is no need to pay off such dues on the very first day of the merger, the lender had said on August 4.

    Tags

    HDFCHDFC BankMerger and Acquisition
    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng