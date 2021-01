HDFC Bank has given short and medium long term plan to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), sources close to the lender informed. With these plans, the bank hopes to eradicate technical glitches, the sources said.

The tech strengthening plans will take 3 months. Bank will then await RBI’s assessment, sources added.

The bank is using this opportunity to pole vault to Digital 2.0.

In December 2020, the central bank temporarily disallowed HDFC Bank to issue fresh credit cards due to repeated tech glitches. The central bank is expected to allow card issuance after the bank satisfies it of remedial steps.

HDFC Bank had faced a series of technical glitches recently, involving incidents of outages in the internet and mobile banking services, and payment utilities. Its internet banking services last faced an outage as recently as November 21, 2020, which the bank stated was due to a power failure in its primary data center. HDFC Bank's digital payment services were down over for at least 2-3 days then, with net-banking, debit card payments, UPI, IMPS, and NEFT remaining inoperative for its 5.4 crore customers. People were also unable to withdraw money from ATMs.