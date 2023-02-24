HDFC Bank gets orders of more than $2.1 billion for $750 million bond

HDFC Bank informs that Issuer and the Lead Managers have executed subscription agreement with lead managers appointed for the Issue.

India’s largest private sector bank, HDFC Bank on Thursday announced that raised $750 million. This has been done through a dollar bond sale.

“HDFC Bank Limited acting through GIFT City IFSC Banking Unit has completed the issue of 750 Million US$ Senior Unsecured Bonds," said the bank in its regulatory filing.

Further data suggests that the bank has received bids exceeding $2.1 billion across 130 investor accounts for the three-year note. As per data available on Bloomberg, the Asian region has contributed 75 percent and Europe 25 percent to total bids with fund managers leading the list with 52 percent followed by banks at 35 percent. Private banks are at 9 percent, public sector at 3 percent and Insurance at 1 percent.

The three-year notes which are rated Baa3 by Moody’s and BBB- by S&P, will be listed on the India International Exchange (IFSC) Limited.

The settlement date for the notes raised at the coupon rate of 5.686 percent is March 2, 2023 and maturity date is March 2, 2026. The bank in its disclosure to exchanges has said that it will be using proceeds from the fund raising for banking activities.

HDFC Bank's dollar bond follows last week's issuance of Rs 25,000 crore bonds by parent HDFC Corporation.

For the 10-year bonds, HDFC, which is merging with the bank, offered a coupon of 7.97 percent. Comparatively, the benchmark bond trades at around 7.36 percent.

HDFC Bank reported a net profit of Rs 12,259.5 crore , higher than the expectations of Rs 12,106 crore. The bottomline grew 19 percent compared to the same period last year.

HDFC Bank's net interest income or core income grew at its best pace in 14 quarters during the December period.

HDFC Bank reported a Net Interest Income of Rs 22,987 crore for the December quarter, up 25 percent compared to Rs 18,443 crore during the same period last year.

Also, the bank informs that Issuer and the Lead Managers have executed a subscription agreement with lead managers appointed for the Issue.

The stock was down 3.72 percent in the last week and 5.84 percent in the past month.