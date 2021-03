Customers of HDFC Bank had a harrowing time on Monday (March 1), with intermittent issues in accessing the net and mobile banking services once again.

The customers were not able to carry out online transactions as the net and app banking service load were more than their capacity. Many said there were issues related to its UPI service as well.

Customers had to take to social media to complain that they were not able to use the net and mobile banking services of the HDFC Bank.

Later, after resolving the problem, the country’s largest private sector bank issued an apology for the “inconvenience”, caused to the customers.

“There were intermittent issues in accessing Net Banking/Mobile Banking, faced by some of our customers. The issue stands resolved. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to some of our customers,” read a statement issued by the HDFC Bank.

This is not the first time that such interruptions occurred in the HDFC Bank’s digital services. On November 21 last year, the bank’s internet banking and payment system were found to be flawed because of a power failure in its primary data centre. At the time, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on the HDFC Bank.

The RBI had said that the bank's internet banking, mobile banking, and payment utilities have been facing frequent interruptions for two years.

The RBI had also ordered it to stop all digital launches, including new credit and debit cards. This temporary order is still in force.

This is the third major setback for the bank in two years.

The RBI order is a big setback for the bank, which is preparing to launch digital channels as part of its Digital 2.0.