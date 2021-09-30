HDFC Bank didn't flag forgery but levied fees, alleges whistleblower

HDFC Bank has levied a fee to deter customers who submitted forged documents to obtain loans instead of reporting them to law enforcement, a whistleblower alleged in his complaint to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

According to a Livemint report, a complaint filed with the regulator in July, on finding out a customer has applied using forged documents, the lender demanded a fine and called it a “processing fee”.

The whistleblower, who had also pursued the case of HDFC Bank bundling global positioning system devices along with auto loans, alleged the bank has not been reporting such instances to law enforcement, the report said.

Meanwhile, shares of HDFC bank dropped nearly 0.6 percent on Thursday.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the lender's shares fell as much as 0.62 percent to an intraday low of Rs 1,583.30 apiece. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), HDFC Bank shares dropped to Rs 1,583.10 apiece intraday, down 0.67 percent.

At 10:51 am, HDFC Bank shares traded 0.27 percent lower at 1,588.35 apiece on the BSE. The benchmark Sensex index was 0.05 percent down at that time.