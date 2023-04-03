HDFC Bank deposits up 21 percent to nearly Rs 19 lakh crore in March quarter

homefinance NewsHDFC Bank deposits up 21 percent to nearly Rs 19 lakh crore in March quarter

Retail deposits increased by around Rs 1,06 lakh crore during the quarter and grew by around 23.5 percent over March 31, 2022, and around 7.5 percent over December 31, 2022.

Private lender HDFC Bank on Monday, April 3, said the bank's deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 18.8 lakh crore as of March 31, 2023, a growth of around 20.8 percent over Rs 15.5 lakh crore as of March 31, 2022, and a growth of around 8.7 percent over Rs 17.3 lakh crore as of December 31, 2022.

Retail deposits increased by around Rs 1,06 lakh crore during the quarter and grew by around 23.5 percent over March 31, 2022, and around 7.5 percent over December 31, 2022; wholesale deposits grew by around 10.0 percent over March 31, 2022, and by around 15.5 percent over December 31, 2022.
The bank's advances aggregated to approximately Rs 16 lakh crore as of March 31, 2023, a growth of around 16.9 percent over Rs 13.6 lakh crore as of March 31, 2022, and a growth of around 6.2 percent over Rs 15 lakh crore as of December 31, 2022.
"The gross of transfers through inter-bank participation certificates and bills rediscounted, the bank's advances grew by around 21.3 percent over March 31, 2022, and around 6.5 percent over December 31, 2022," HDFC Bank said in an exchange filing.
As per the bank's internal business classification, domestic retail loans grew by around 21 percent over March 31, 2022, and around 5 percent over December 31, 2022.
Commercial and rural banking loans grew by around 30 percent over March 31, 2022, and around 9.5 percent over December 31, 2022, and corporate and other wholesale loans grew by around 12.5 percent over March 31, 2022, and by around 4.5 percent over December 31, 2022, the private lender said.
The bank's CASA (current account savings account) deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 8.36 lakh crore as of March 31, 2023, a growth of around 11.3 percent over Rs 7.51 lakh crore as of March 31, 2022, and a growth of around 9.6 percent over Rs 7.63 lakh crore as of December 31, 2022.
Retail CASA grew by around 12.5 percent over March 31, 2022, and around 7.5 percent over December 31, 2022. The bank's CASA ratio stood at around 44 percent as of March 31, 2023, as compared to 48.2 percent as of March 31, 2022, and 44 percent as of December 31, 2022.
During the quarter that ended March 31, 2023, the bank purchased loans aggregating Rs 9,340 crore through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.
