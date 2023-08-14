HDFC Bank deposit growth indications in Q1FY24, on quarter-on-quarter basis

HDFC Bank’s deposit growth was at 19.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) and 1.6 percent quarter-on-quarter. Let’s take a look, at whether it’s a worrisome factor or not.

The deposit growth of HDFC Bank in Q1FY24, quarter-on-quarter, was on the lower side in comparison to peers. Let’s take a look at whether it’s a worrisome factor or not.

HDFC Bank’s deposit growth was at 19.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) and 1.6 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). When you see the immediate numbers of Q1FY24, this deposit growth looks lower, when compared to peers like ICICI Bank, with growth of 4.9 percent QoQ, and Kotak Bank, with growth of 6.4 percent QoQ.

Is this a bad growth rate, something to be worried about for HDFC Bank? Absolutely not.

In Q1FY24, HDFC Bank’s deposits grew by only 1.6 percent QoQ when compared to 4.9 percent QoQ growth for ICICI Bank and 6.4 percent QoQ growth for Kotak Mahindra Bank. Axis Bank witnessed a decline in deposits by 0.6 percent QoQ. YoY growth rates also looked strong, especially for Kotak Mahindra Bank at more than 22 percent.

But here is the catch, lenders saw a jump in deposit growth, only in Q1FY24, at a time when interest rates on deposits, were at the peak or on the higher side in the last few years.

What did HDFC bank do?

Over the last five quarters, HDFC Bank focused mainly on deposit mobilisation. HDFC Bank mobilised Rs 3,53,878 crore in the last 4 quarters; its growth rate on deposits, averaging between 19 percent YoY to 21 percent YoY.

This compares to Rs 1,16,269 crore by ICICI Bank with a growth rate moving from 10 percent-13.5 percent to 17.9 percent in Q1FY24, Rs 1,19,969 crore by Axis Bank, and its growth rate moving from around 10 percent-15 percent to 17.2 percent in Q1FY24 and Rs 51,412 crore by Kotak Mahindra Bank, whose deposit growth has been constantly improving from 10.4 percent year-on-year in Q1FY23 to 22 percent year-on-year in Q1FY24.

Axis Bank was the only lender, amongst the top four private banks, to see its deposits decline QoQ.

Low-cost deposits have increased by 54 basis points (bps) in the last 5 quarters for Axis Bank, thanks to the merger of Citi’s retail business in India with the bank in March’23.

HDFC Bank has lost only 330 bps in current and savings account (CASA) ratio, when compared to 541 bps decline for ICICI Bank and 1,140 bps decline for Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The decline in low-cost deposits does impact the cost of funds for the banking sector.

So, what’s in the deposit growth for HDFC Bank?

HDFC Bank didn’t have an adverse impact on its net interest margin in Q1FY24 results. It was able to keep its Net Interest Margin (NIM) steady, QoQ, in Q1FY24. This compares to a 12 to 18 bps decline for its private peers.

The cost of funds will hurt the margins of the banks going ahead, but HDFC Bank, has been steady as a rock with respect to NIMs. Next quarter, HDFC Bank will report merged numbers of HDFC Ltd with itself, hence, this comparison may not hold good, in the near term.

But for now, HDFC bank has been able to hold onto its NIM along with healthy deposit growth over the last few quarters; while others faced pressure on the cost of funds massively, in Q1FY24, due to raising liabilities, when the price was high.