HDFC Bank has reduced its base rate by 55 bps to 8.10 percent with effect from May 22. The move comes soon after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) earlier today announced major policy decisions including a 40 bps cut in repo rate.

Base rate is the minimum rate set by the Reserve Bank of India below which banks are not allowed to lend to its customers.

The RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced an off-cycle repo rate cut by 40 bps following which the repo rate has come down to 4 percent and the reverse repo rate has been cut to 3.35 percent.