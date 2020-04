HDFC Bank has issued a set of guidelines after RBI announced that all lending institutions will have to give their borrowers a three-month moratorium on term loans.

"In line with the RBI guidelines and to show our solidarity in standing with you, HDFC Bank is offering it's customers EMI moratorium and credit card outstanding moratorium as a relief measure", the Bank said.

