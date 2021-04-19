HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan talks about tech outages, highlights initiatives taken to strengthen infrastructure Updated : April 19, 2021 03:42 PM IST In a letter addressed to over 1.20 lakh employees, Jagdishan explained reasons for each of the five instances of downtime the bank's digital customers faced over the last 28 months Published : April 19, 2021 03:41 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply