HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan acknowledges tech issues, promises resolution

(Edited by : Yashi Gupta)
First Published: IST
In the Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, HDFC Bank CEO Sashi Jagdishan addressed the tech issues the bank has been facing for a while now. In terms of technology, Jagdishan has highlighted the bank's four focus areas.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Adani Ports
|703.60
|-15.10
|Reliance
|2,168.00
|-37.35
|Coal India
|146.25
|-2.20
|IOC
|111.40
|-1.50
|Bharti Airtel
|528.00
|-6.05
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,171.65
|-33.45
|Bharti Airtel
|527.85
|-6.25
|NTPC
|115.95
|-1.30
|Power Grid Corp
|230.50
|-1.70
|ITC
|203.00
|-1.05
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Adani Ports
|704.00
|-14.70
|-2.05
|Reliance
|2,167.40
|-37.95
|-1.72
|Coal India
|146.20
|-2.25
|-1.52
|IOC
|111.30
|-1.60
|-1.42
|ONGC
|122.00
|-1.35
|-1.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,166.50
|-38.60
|-1.75
|Bharti Airtel
|527.95
|-6.15
|-1.15
|NTPC
|116.00
|-1.25
|-1.07
|Power Grid Corp
|230.15
|-2.05
|-0.88
|Bajaj Finserv
|12,217.50
|-63.30
|-0.52
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2200
|-0.0500
|-0.07
|Euro-Rupee
|88.5250
|0.1130
|0.13
|Pound-Rupee
|103.6810
|0.1890
|0.18
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6694
|0.0003
|0.04