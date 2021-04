HDFC Bank board decides against giving dividend in March '21 due to COVID 2.0

As the country grapples with the second wave of COVID-19, the HDFC Bank board has decided against giving out dividend in March '21.

the Bank, at its meeting held on April 17, 2021, has considered it prudent to currently not propose a dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2021," the bank said in a statement.

The Bank board shall reassess the position based on any further guidelines issued by the RBI in this regard, it further said.