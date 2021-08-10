HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, three others in race to buy Citi India' retail business: Report

Top private banks including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are in the race for buying out Citigroup's retail business in India, said a report.
Citibank started its operations in India in 1902. As of March 2020, it had 2.9 million retail customers in India with 1.2 million bank accounts and 2.2 million credit card accounts. The bank reported a net profit of Rs 4,918 crore in the financial year ending March 2020.
In March 2020, Citibank had 35 branches in India. The bank had advances aggregating to Rs 66,507 crore and deposits worth Rs 157,869 crore.
However, the report maintains that none of these banks have confirmed to be in talks for buying Citigroup's business. While HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and IndusInd Bank did not respond to queries, Kotak Mahindra Bank declined to comment.
Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the DBS Bank told ET, "From time to time, we evaluate potential bolt-on opportunities in markets where we are active, we do not comment on the specifics of any particular opportunity."