HDFC Bank appoints Srinivasan Vaidyanathan as CFO

Private lender HDFC Bank on Thursday appointed Srinivasan Vaidyanathan as the chief financial officer (CFO), with immediate effect.

The incumbent CFO, Sashidhar Jagdishan, would continue to head the finance function, and shoulder additional responsibilities as in charge of the verticals of legal & secretarial, human resources, corporate communications, infrastructure, administration, corporate social responsibility and â€˜Change Agent of the Bank,' the bank said in a statement.

"Both will be key managerial personnel of the bank pursuant to Companies Act, 2013 and the Regulations," the bank added.

Vaidyanathan is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Cost and Management Accountants of India and Licentiate of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.