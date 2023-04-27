Breaking News
Axis Bank Q4 Results | Posts net loss of Rs 5,728 crore, declares dividend
HDFC Bank appoints Kaizad Bharucha as deputy managing director — more about him
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Apr 27, 2023 5:39:07 PM IST (Published)

Bharucha is a career banker with more than 35 years of experience. He has been associated with the bank since 1995. Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd ended at Rs 1,681.05, up by Rs 8.85, or 0.53 percent on the BSE.

The country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Thursday, April 27, appointed Kaizad Bharucha as deputy managing director of the bank for a period of three years from April 19, 2023, to April 18, 2026.

Also, the lender appointed Bhavesh Zaveri as executive director of the bank for a period of three years from April 19, 2023, to April 18, 2026, HDFC Bank said in an exchange filing.


Bharucha is a career banker with more than 35 years of experience. He has been associated with the bank since 1995. In his current position as executive director, he is responsible for wholesale banking, covering areas of corporate banking, PSUs, capital and commodities markets, etc.

Also Read: Bajaj Allianz Life declares bonus worth Rs 1,201 crore in FY23

As executive director, in his earlier position, he was responsible for corporate banking, emerging corporates group, business banking, healthcare finance, agri-lending, commercial vehicle finance, etc.

Bharucha is also the designated director of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and the designated director of the Internal Ombudsmen Committee. He also represents the bank in various interactions with regulators and government agencies.

Prior to joining the bank, he worked at SBI Commercial and International Bank in various areas, including trade finance and corporate banking. He has rich and extensive experience in risk management, credit management, banking, and business management, and has represented the bank as a member of the working group on banking-related committees.

Also Read: With FAME subsidies on hold, EV companies consider selling stake

Zaveri is the group head of operations, cash management and ATM products of HDFC Bank. In his current role, he is responsible for business and operations across the country and for creating and delivering a flawless operations execution capability across the diversified product suite of the bank to the corporate, MSME & retail verticals.

He has an overall experience of over 36 years and has headed the critical functions of operations, cash management and technology at the bank.

Zaveri joined the bank in 1998 in the operations function. He became business head of wholesale banking operations in the year 2000 and was appointed as group head of operations in 2009.

Also Read: Radico Khaitan approaches CCI alleging cartelisation by large liquor companies

He assumed additional responsibilities in the information technology function in 2015. In his previous role as group head of IT, he contributed to the digital transformation of the bank by embracing technology to ensure operational efficiency resulting in improved customer experience across different product offerings of the bank.

Prior to joining the bank, Zaveri worked for Oman International Bank and Barclays Bank. He holds a master’s degree in commerce from Mumbai University and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
X