HDFC Bank has appointed Anjani Rathor as its chief digital officer (CDO). Rathor will be responsible for taking the bank’s digital transformation journey to the next level, the bank said in a press release. She comes with over 20 years of work experience.

“We are delighted to have Anjani join us. His impeccable credentials and proven leadership abilities leave us with no doubt that he will be an excellent addition to the Bank’s senior leadership team. I’m certain that under Anjani’s leadership we’ll be able to offer our customers enhanced user experience,” Aditya Puri, managing director, HDFC Bank, was quoted as saying in the statement.

Rathor will be "responsible for enabling the adoption of digital technologies across the enterprise and the performance of digital channels."