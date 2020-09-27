  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

HDFC Bank aims 10-fold growth in merchant segment in 3 years to 20 million

Updated : September 27, 2020 07:35 PM IST

The bank started targeting merchants about 18 months ago with solutions on accepting payments, providing value-added services like creating a simple website for them, taking care of their inventory and lending based on cash flows, through a single app.
Having a bigger number of merchants will help the bank's analytics engines gather more intelligence and deploy suitable solutions, the source said.
HDFC Bank aims 10-fold growth in merchant segment in 3 years to 20 million

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Eight of top 10 valued firms lose Rs 1.57 lakh crore in market valuation

Eight of top 10 valued firms lose Rs 1.57 lakh crore in market valuation

RIL's retail arm receives Rs 7,500 crore from Silver Lake for 1.75% stake sale

RIL's retail arm receives Rs 7,500 crore from Silver Lake for 1.75% stake sale

Positive pay system for cheque payments to come into effect from Jan 1: RBI

Positive pay system for cheque payments to come into effect from Jan 1: RBI

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
  • LIVE-TV

recommended for you

Advertisement