HDFC Bank advances grow 21% to Rs 9.93 lakh crore

HDFC Bank’s advances aggregated to Rs 9.93 lakh crore as of March 31, 2020, registering a growth of around 21 percent as compared to Rs 8.19 lakh crore as of March 31, 2019.

The bank’s advances as of December 31, 2019 stood at Rs 9.36 lakh crore.

In its quarterly update, the private lender said that its deposits aggregated to Rs 11.46 lakh crore on March 31, a growth of around 24 percent as compared to Rs 9.23 lakh crore as of March 31, 2019 and Rs 10.67 lakh crore as on December 31, 2019.

The bank’s CASA ratio stood at around 42 percent as of March 31, 2020, as compared to 42.4 percent as of March 31, 2019 and 39.5 percent as of December 31, 2019.