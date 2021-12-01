HDFC, Bajaj Finance raise interest rates for term deposits up to 5 years

HDFC Ltd and Bajaj Finance have hiked interest rates by up to 30 basis points for deposits up to five years, according to Economic Times report. One basis point is 0.01 percent.

The new deposit rates, the report said, will apply immediately, and come ahead of next week's meeting of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

After the latest revision, HDFC will offer 6.25 percent on 33-month deposits, 6.7 percent on 66-month deposits and 6.8 percent on 99-month deposits. It will continue to offer an additional 0.25 percent for senior citizens and 0.1 percent more for online deposits. These are applicable to fixed-rate deposits for a minimum amount of Rs 20,000 and a maximum of Rs 2 crore, Times Now report said.

Earlier, HDFC was offering interest rate of 6.2 percent on 33-month deposits, 6.6 percent on 66-month deposits and 6.65 percent on deposits for 99 months.