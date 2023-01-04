English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homefinance News

HDFC assigns 19% higher loans in Q3 ending

finance | IST

HDFC assigns 19% higher loans in Q3 ending

Profile image
By Abhishek Kothari   Jan 4, 2023 12:00 PM IST (Published)
Mini

HDFC’s third quarter FY23 business update is outstanding because the loans assigned is up 19 percent year on year (YoY), but down 2.8 percent quarter on quarter (QoQ). This is the portion of loan that they assigned to HDFC Bank.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell HDFC share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
No surge pricing or cancellations — how Metroride simplified your daily commute

No surge pricing or cancellations — how Metroride simplified your daily commute

IST3 Min(s) Read

Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

IST4 Min(s) Read

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

IST2 Min(s) Read

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

IST3 Min(s) Read


HDFC announced on Tuesday in a business update that it assigned 19 percent higher loans of Rs 8,892 as compared to assigning loans worth Rs 7468 in the corresponding period a year ago. On a quarterly basis it's down 2.8 percent This is the portion of loan that they assigned to HDFC Bank.
Shares of HFDC Bank are at Rs 1,618, down 1.28 percent from the previous close on the BSE.
"All the loans assigned during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, were to HDFC Bank pursuant to the buyback option embedded in the home loan arrangement between the Corporation and HDFC Bank," HDFC Ltd said in a regulatory filling.
The dividend income has declined about 64.5 percent QoQ, which was largely expected because Q2 was a big figure coming in.
Also Read | HDFC Ltd assigns loans worth Rs 8,892 crore in Q3
Individual loans sold is up about 30.25 percent YoY and about 4 percent sequentially and sale of investment remain zero, as was in the previous quarter as well as in the previous quarter of last year.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Also, catch all the live updates on markets with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X