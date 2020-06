The country's largest mortgage lender, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on Friday said it's committee of directors have approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 14,000 crore via a qualified institutions placement (QIP) or any other mode.

The lender said this fund raising would be done through issuance of equity shares or compulsorily convertible debentures, non-convertible debentures along with warrants, foreign currency convertible bonds or a combination of such instruments.

The fund raising is expected to be done in one or more tranches, HDFC said in an exchange release.

This capital raising would help augment the lender's long term resources "to finance organic and/or inorganic business opportunities that may arise in financial services including housing finance and/or in areas where its subsidiaries operate, to maintain sufficient liquidity and for general corporate purposes of the Corporation."

HDFC joins the ever-growing list of financial service institutions looking to raise capital to strengthen their balance sheet in the current challenging environment.