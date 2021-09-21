HDFC announces festive home loan interest rates at 6.70%; offer valid till October 31

HDFC, the country's premier housing finance company, on Tuesday unveiled its special limited period offer for the upcoming festival season. Under this special offer, the company said that customers can avail of home loans starting at 6.70 percent.

"This offer is applicable to all new loan applications irrespective of the loan amount or employment category. The special rate is linked to borrower’s credit score," HDFC said.

"This is a close-ended scheme and will be valid till October 31, 2021," it added.

"This offer will help prospective house buyers to realize their house buying a dream and bring festive cheer. Housing is much more affordable today than it ever was. In the last couple of years, property prices have more or less remained the same in major pockets across the country while income levels have gone up. Record low-interest rates, subsidies under PMAY and the tax benefits have also helped.” said Renu Sud Karnad, Managing Director, HDFC Ltd.

Customers can also apply for home loans online by visiting - hdfc.com.