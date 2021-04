Another fallout of the Fed's ramp up of growth expectations is that gold prices have jumped to a 2-week high of 1,750. VP Nandakumar, MD & CEO at Manappuram Finance, tells how it affect the gold loan companies back home.

Talking about his business, Nandakumar said, "Gold price has gone down by 16 percentage. In the last quarter, there was no growth registered, it was steady because the gold prices were going up. When the gold prices are down, there is tendency for a higher auction, because of the auction collateral remains steady. But as per loan to value (LTV) in amount terms as gone down."

He added, "There is a decrease in portfolio to some extent around 4-5 percent while the underline collateral remains steady - that is because of the price decline of 16 percentage."

Talking about demand, he said, “The demand is good, new customer acquisition also remains steady. As the LTV has gone down by 16 percentage, there is a decline in the volume during the last quarter. It is because of the drastic price decline.”

He added, “Collections are good in MFI business and provisions in MFI maybe around 7-8 percent, otherwise the business is doing good. The collections are over 99 percent and the disbursals are steady.”