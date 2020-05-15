Haryana CREDAI moves SC seeking 6 month moratorium, bats for relief to NBFCs

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice on a plea by Haryana chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) seeking six month moratorium on loan repayment for developers.

The apex court has sought a reply from the union finance ministry, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Other than six month moratorium, CREDAI is also seeking for the current RBI moratorium to be made mandatory, not discretionary, for all banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and home finance companies. CREDAI is also seeking for an interest waiver for the moratorium period.

Currently, the RBI’s moratorium circular requires for accumulated interest of the moratorium period to be paid at the end of the lockdown. CREDAI has also made a pitch for six month freeze on repayment of any commercial paper, bonds or non-convertible debentures.

On March 27, the RBI had passed a circular allowing financial institutions to allow their customers to not pay their dues on installments that fell between March 1 and May 31.

In its plea, CREDAI has sought relief for NBFCs and has slammed the market regulator. The plea argues that Sebi has not allowed NBFCs to reschedule liabilities arising out of non-convertible debentures (NCDs), bonds, Commercial Paper.

This policy decision by Sebi, the plea argues, leads to a situation where NBFCs are not allowed to claim dues from borrowers, but are required to discharge payments arising out of monetary instruments.

The plea alleges that Sebi is not acting in furtherance of Centre’s policy to place measures to cope with liquidity crisis caused due to pandemic. It also submits that NBFCs are disallowing moratorium, fresh credit to real estate companies due to liquidity squeeze.

Also, the plea warns that in the absence of moratorium by NBFCs, liquidity crunch will cause bankruptcies, will lead to a crash in property market and will destroy the construction industry.

The petitioner alleges that there is confusion over RBI moratorium being discretionary or mandatory. The plea cites RBI replies to Delhi High Court where the regulator had submitted that the decision to allow the moratorium to a borrower was left to the discretion of the financial institution.

However, the plea points out that a public statement on April 7 by the RBI governor had assured that it would be mandatory for financial institutions to extend the moratorium facility to borrowers.