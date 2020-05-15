Finance Haryana CREDAI moves SC seeking 6 month moratorium, bats for relief to NBFCs Updated : May 15, 2020 05:59 PM IST The apex court has sought a reply from the union finance ministry, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The plea argues that Sebi has not allowed NBFCs to reschedule liabilities arising out of non-convertible debentures (NCDs), bonds, Commercial Paper. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365