At least 4 states oppose bringing GSTN under the money laundering ambit, says Delhi representative Atishi

Finance Ministers of Delhi, Punjab, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu on Tuesday raised the issues of bringing GSTN under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi representative Atishi. She added that such a big step shouldn't be taken without a discussion with the GST Council. "We have asked Finance Minister to please discuss the issue no matter how long today’s meeting streches," Atishi said.
The Indian government has amended provisions of the Act to add the GST Network to the list of entities with which the Enforcement Directorate will share information.
GSTN handles the technology backbone of the indirect tax regime and is the repository of all GST-related information, including returns, tax filing, and other compliances.
Experts CNBC-TV18 had spoken to on July 10 had said the new notification will allow authorities to instantaneously trace any wrongdoings.
First Published: Jul 11, 2023 2:41 PM IST
