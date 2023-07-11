At least 4 states oppose bringing GSTN under the money laundering ambit, says Delhi representative Atishi

CNBC TV18
homefinance NewsAt least 4 states oppose bringing GSTN under the money laundering ambit, says Delhi representative Atishi

By Shivani Bazaz  Jul 11, 2023 2:57:51 PM IST (Updated)

"We have asked Finance Minister to please discuss the issue no matter how long today’s meeting streches," AAP leader and Delhi reporesentative Atishi said. The 50th meeting of the GST Council is currently underway at the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. 

Finance Ministers of Delhi, Punjab, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu on Tuesday raised the issues of bringing GSTN under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi representative Atishi. She added that such a big step shouldn't be taken without a discussion with the GST Council. "We have asked Finance Minister to please discuss the issue no matter how long today’s meeting streches," Atishi said.

The 50th meeting of the GST Council is currently underway at the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.
The Indian government has amended provisions of the Act to add the GST Network to the list of entities with which the Enforcement Directorate will share information.
