GST rates to increase for various items as council set to meet on December 18
Updated : December 11, 2019 04:20 PM IST
As of now, there are four slabs under the GST regime -- 5, 12, 18 and 28 percent.
The GST Council meeting is also likely to deliberate on raising cess on some products to meet the growing need for compensation, among other issues.
In 2018-19, the actual CGST collection stood at Rs 4,57,534 crore as against the provisional estimate of Rs 6,03,900 crore for the year.
