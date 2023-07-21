Venture capitalists write letter urging PM to revise GST on online gaming

Thirty venture capitalists, Indian and foreign, sent a letter to PM Modi requesting revision of the 28% GST on online gaming. They fear it may lead to significant losses for the sector.

Thirty Indian and foreign venture capitialists have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the recently decided 28 percent GST on online gaming, urging him to revise the tax. As things stand, 28 percent GST will be collected on full face value.

In the letter, the VCs said this “will set up the most onerous tax regime for the gaming sector globally, which will lead to a potential write-off of the $2.5 billion capital invested in this sector."