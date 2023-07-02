CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homefinance NewsGST officers bust 304 syndicates and expose Rs 25,000 crore fraudulent GSTINs and tax credit claims

GST officers bust 304 syndicates and expose Rs 25,000 crore fraudulent GSTINs and tax credit claims

GST officers bust 304 syndicates and expose Rs 25,000 crore fraudulent GSTINs and tax credit claims
Read Time1 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.COMJul 2, 2023 10:10:50 AM IST (Published)

CBIC chairman Vivek Johri brought attention to a worrisome statistic, revealing that a mere 40 percent of the corporate income taxpayer base has enrolled in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system. Despite being introduced six years ago on July 1, 2017, only 1.39 lakh businesses have taken the step to register under GST.

During the ongoing crackdown on fraudulent firms, GST officers have successfully dismantled 304 syndicates involving 9,000 counterfeit GSTINs and fraudulent input tax credit (ITC) claims amounting to a staggering Rs 25,000 crore, said CBIC Chairman Vivek Johri on Saturday.

Highlighting a concerning statistic, Johri pointed out that only 40 percent of the corporate income taxpayer base is currently registered under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system. Since its launch six years ago on July 1, 2017, a total of 1.39 lakh businesses have registered under GST.
Speaking at the GST Day 2023 event, Johri urged businesses to promptly register under GST, emphasising the department's ongoing outreach program to raise awareness about the advantages of GST.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X