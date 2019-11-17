Finance
GST non-filers face cancellation of registration
Updated : November 17, 2019 03:03 PM IST
The government is set to crack the whip on GST non-filers with plans afoot to cancel registration of repeat offenders.
Amid lower-than-expected GST collection in the past few months of the current fiscal, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has directed zonal offices to go tough on non-filers.
The development has come close on the heels of CBIC Chief PK Das expressing serious concern over non-compliance by GST registrants.
