The goods and services tax (GST) intelligence wing will check tax evasions by hand sanitiser manufacturers across India, according to government sources.

The Directorate General of Revenue Intelligence (DGGI) has issued a letter to principal chief commissioner/chief commissioner to check evasion of GST by manufacturers of alcohol-based hand Sanitisers, govt sources told CNBC-TV18.

DGGI sources said, "DGGI first did a few operations against many units and after finding major irregularities, DGGI then sensitised the CGST field formations. It is difficult to guess total amount of evasion so far, but it is estimated to be substantial."

"Mis-classification of hand sanitizers produced under various established brands is also being looked into by various zonal units of DGGI", according to the letter reviewed by CNBCTV18

They, requesting not to be named, said the letter was written last week. DGGI took note of a Central Economic Intelligence Bureau letter and opinion of World Customs Organisation (WCO) to step up vigil, they say.

The DGGI explains that due to mis-classification of hand Sanitisers (alcohol based), sugar mills and distilleries were filing tax under tariff heading 3004 (12% GST) instead of heading 3808 (18% GST).

According to the sources, the DGGI suspects a substantial GST evasion.

A list of 62 manufacturers/suppliers have been prepared by the DGGI headquarters by identifying manufacturers with the help of online shopping platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, PayTm, etc. is also being analysed, they told CNBC-TV18.