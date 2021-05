From playgrounds to virtual reality, the world has definitely seen whirlwind changes in gaming. Improved access to the web coupled with technological advancements have made online gaming the new way of entertainment especially in the pandemic times with kids staying at home and even adults mostly working from home. In the years to come, online gaming is expected to occupy an unprecedented position in India’s e-marketplace, thus, it becomes crucial to understand the implications under the GST laws on the emerging gaming industry.

Understanding the Gaming ecosystem

The online gaming industry usually derives its revenue from in-app advertising for various business entities who wish to endorse their products on the gaming platform. Gaming companies also earn revenue from the end-user through subscription fees or the purchase of the gaming application.

For evaluation of GST implications on online gaming we need to first understand what goes into the online gaming ecosystem i.e. development of gaming application, hosting and publishing the online gaming app, and supply of an online gaming platform for distribution and selling of the game, all without any physical performance of the games.

In online gamine there is an online platform that conducts the game and consideration is received for the same. So, from there is a consideration and a platform is providing “service” to the participants in different connotations and therefore there is a supply of services and the event is taxable under GST.

Online gaming itself involves several individual components in form of input and output supplies. However, most of such services come within the ambit of Online Database and Retrieval (‘OIDAR’) service under GST.

Considering the emerging trends of online gaming and the concept of OIDAR introduced in the Service Tax laws has been borrowed in GST Laws also. Section 2(17) of Intergraded Goods and Service Tax Act (IGST Act) defines OIDAR services as the services provided over the internet in a highly automated manner that involve minimal human intervention in the provision of service. Further definition of OIDAR services in IGST Act specifically includes online gaming in order to eliminate any doubt about the classification of services of online gaming.

Further, as per the provisions dealing with the place of supply (POS) of services, GST laws provide that the POS in case of OIDAR services shall be the location of the recipient of service. Going by this rule, services of foreign gaming websites to any person located in India shall be taxable in India. It is also to be noted that GST liability in such cases needs to be discharged by such service providers by obtaining registration in India under the provisions of GST Laws. In case the service recipient is already registered under GST, tax will be discharged by the service recipient under reverse charge. However, determining the location of the service recipient in the case of online services is a complex task in itself.

Further in respect of classification of the OIDAR services, the Maharashtra Authority of Advance Ruling (AAR) in M/s Amogh Ramesh Bhatawadekar has held online gaming service under the is rightly classified under the residuary heading “Other Online-contents not elsewhere classified”. The AAR also held that the definition of “online information and data-based access or retrieval services (OIDAR services) entailed in the IGST Act clearly includes online gaming. Thus, the supply of e-goods i.e. online games are classifiable under OIDAR services under GST which is taxable even if the cloud is located outside India.

Online fantasy sports gaming

Another aspect of online gaming which needs consideration is Fantasy Sports Gaming such as Dream 11, a very popular platform in the current IPL season that allows users to play fantasy cricket, and other games like hockey, kabaddi, basketball, etc. The point of contention has been whether such activities qualify as ‘game of skill’ or ‘gambling’ disputing its nature as a game of chance.

The question of the nature of such activates becomes more relevant as Section 7 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act provides that certain activities under Schedule III of the CGST Act shall neither be treated as a supply of services, or supply of goods, and would therefore be exempt from levy of GST. Further schedule III inter alia includes "actionable claims, other than lottery, betting and gambling" as activities not liable to be taxed. It is imperative to note that in terms of Rule 31A of the Central Goods and Services Tax Rules, the value of supply in case of an actionable claim is "100 percent of the face value of the bet or the amount paid into the totalizator."

This issue was recently dealt by the High Court of Bombay in the case of Gurdeep Singh Sachar v. Union of India (Criminal Public Interest Litigation Stamp No. 22/2019) wherein it has been held that the games played on the Dream 11 platform are games of skill and not games of chance. The court held that in case the outcome of the game is determined merely by chance or accident, any money put on stake with full cognizance of risk and hope to gain, would qualify as 'gambling' or 'betting'. However, since that is not the case in the case of fantasy games played on the Dream 11 platform, the same does not amount to gambling or betting.

With respect to the issue of payment of GST, the High Court held the amounts collected by the players in the escrow account is an 'actionable claim' since the same is to be distributed amongst the winning contestants. In terms of the CGST Act, 'actionable claims' other than lottery, betting and gambling are considered neither as supply of goods nor services and therefore exempt from levy of GST. Accordingly, such games are ‘games of skill’ and tax is to be levied only the amount charged by such leagues from the participants and not on the winnings @18 percent. The judgement of Gurdeep Singh Sachar supra has also been followed by the Hon’ble High Court of Rajasthan in the matter of Ravindra Singh Chaudhary v. Union of India.

Conclusion

From the analysis placed above, it can be inferred that the taxability of online gaming in various modes has definitely gained much clarity in recent times and the conflict with the department has slightly narrowed a bit. However, with changing times and more evolvement of such gaming platforms, it will be interesting to see the department’s standpoint with respect to the taxability of new variants in online gaming in the future which may occupy the online content space and the resultant litigation surrounding this industry.