Homefinance news

GST hike for MUVs on the cards after FM Sitharaman's clarification on increased cess

GST hike for MUVs on the cards after FM Sitharaman's clarification on increased cess

2 Min(s) Read

By Timsy Jaipuria   | Kanishka Sarkar  Dec 19, 2022 12:29:41 PM IST (Published)

The GST Council clarified the definition of SUVs (sports utility vehicles) that will attract 22 percent compensation cess over the 28 percent GST and decided to come out with parameters to define MUVs (multi utility vehicles).

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

IST4 Min(s) Read

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

GSTNirmala SitharamanSUVs

Previous Article

Mahindra CIE shares rise for the third straight day to trade at a 52-week high

Next Article

Tata Motors subsidiary signs agreement to operate 921 electric buses in Bengaluru