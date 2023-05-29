GST drive: Micro & small biz fear unfair licence cancellation amid physical visits

4 Min(s) Read
With GST officials on a 2-month drive to detect fraudulent activities — visiting premises physically to verify addresses — the industry body leaders for small businesses CNBC TV18 spoke to felt that the licence raj may return and compliance may drop.
Micro and small businesses fear unfair suspension or cancellation of goods and service tax (GST) registration amidst growing physical visits by GST officials.
The special drive, which is part of the two-month nationwide drive launched by central and state GST departments, started on May 16 and is expected to continue till July 15. This drive is to detect fake GST registrations, fake billers and so on.