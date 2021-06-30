GST: Decoding the digitisation dilemma

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) has come a long way from its launch in 2017 when it replaced a plethora of Central and State taxes with a unified tax. In a unique step, as the tax has evolved, stakeholders have continuously been consulted so that business difficulties due to the new tax can be addressed.

Further, the decision to digitise GST compliance from its launch aimed to ease the tax paying and filing process. In the last four years, registration, filing of various returns, claiming refunds, submission of annual audit reports and other processes have been extensively digitised making it easy for both taxpayers and authorities. Later, the introduction of e-way bills followed by e-invoicing was also intended to assist taxpayers and simultaneously regulate transactions in goods.

For the tax authorities, digitisation has led to a large volume of data available for analysis. The Directorate General of Analytics and Risk Management (DGARM) was also operationalised to assist in data analytics that could be used to determine patterns of GST taxpayer behaviour. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on sharing data across income tax and GST taxpayers.

The large volume of data available with these agencies has led to several notices being issued to businesses in cases where a data mismatch is observed. This has resulted in many pandemic-hit businesses being perplexed as a very short time window is normally provided for responses to these notices. Extensive reconciliation activities must be completed to convince the tax authorities that the mismatches have not arisen due to any mala fide intention. Having people to handle this reconciliation, looking for past records and having to engage with consultants and lawyers for these matters make it difficult for businesses whose focus is to normalise business activity first.

Equally, businesses also need to understand the precautions to be followed while operating in a digitised GST environment. Since many businesses were used to the legacy processes followed while operating in a multi-tax manual environment, they would find it initially difficult to adapt to a technology-driven GST environment. Ensuring that all tax returns are reconciled with the data reported in the financial statements would be a good starting point. When this is done as a continuous process on a monthly/quarterly basis, in addition to being a good tax practice, it also leads to fewer issues while filing annual returns or responding to GST notices.

Similarly, vendor selection and management has radically changed after the introduction of GST. Since the final tax is dependent on the value-added at each level of the supply chain, any weak link in the chain can disrupt the entire tax process. Every supply by a vendor is now tracked through an e-invoice and the data is available with tax authorities even before it is available with the buyer of goods. Hence, buyers of goods closely track supplies made by their vendors and claim the eligible credits only. Further, dealing with vendors who do not pay their taxes in time or don’t file returns poses systemic risks to the entire GST chain and there are significant disincentives provided to avoid dealing with such vendors. Once the GST compliance rating framework is live, many of these issues will get highlighted on a regular basis.

Digitising GST compliance has certainly made it easier for many businesses to operate and in the process provides a vast amount of data to the GST authorities, making it essential for businesses to have adequate reconciliation and documentation processes to deal with audits, notices and enquiries.

—MS Mani is a Senior Director with Deloitte India. Views expressed are personal