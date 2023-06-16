Online gaming in, cement out of 50th GST Council meeting agenda: Sources

The discussion on GST on cement was expected to be taken up during the previous GST Council meeting in February, but it was not. The 50th meeting of the GST Council will be held on July 11, 2023.

The 50th GST Council meeting, which is scheduled to be held on July 11, is likely to take up important issues such as GST on online gaming and measures to tackle the issue of fake input tax credit, which has seen a rise. Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the GST Council may not consider any major rate rationalisation exercise in the upcoming meeting. Slashing GST rate on cement is also not likely to be taken up in July, the sources said.

It is important to note that GST on cement was expected to be taken up in the 49th Council meeting in February, but was not discussed. Online gaming will be an important issue of discussion this time. It is important to note that online betting and gambling currently attracts 28 percent GST.

Another important discussion that is likely to take place in the 50th GST Council meeting is the reconstitution of the group of ministers (GoM) on rate rationalisation. The position of the convenor of the said GoM has been lying vacant after the government change in Karnataka. Earlier, former Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai,was the convenor of the seven-member GoM.

The 50th meeting of the GST Council will be held on 11th July, 2023 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, the GST Council said in a tweet on Thursday.