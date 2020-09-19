  • SENSEX
GST Council to take call on funding compensation shortfall: Nirmala Sitharaman

Updated : September 19, 2020 11:42 AM IST

Sitharaman said she will honour the commitments made by her predecessor Arun Jaitley with regard to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation payout.
The minister, however, ruled out funding the revenue shortfall from the consolidated fund of India, saying the amount has to be paid from the compensation cess kitty.
