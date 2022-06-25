GST Council to discuss ministerial group recommendations on controlling high-risk taxpayers

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, which will hold its 47th meeting in Chandigarh next week, will discuss a report on GST system reforms, submitted by a Group of Ministers headed by Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, sources told CNBC-TV18.

According to these sources, the report makes several recommendations, including making biometric authentication mandatory for the registration of high-risk applicants under GST, using Artificial Intelligence to identify risky behaviour by new registrants or applicants, and sharing the information with the back office of the field officer to enable physical verification of such applications.

According to the sources, the report also recommends AI-based interdiction to generate reports that would enable officers to make post- registration verification and take other necessary actions for high-risk taxpayers.

Also read:

Further, the report recommends the use of geo-coding and physicial verification to ensure that high-rish taxpayers file the correct address during registration.

In addition, the report recommends the inclusion of e lectricity bill metadata (CA No, or unique consumer number) as a data field during registration by new taxpayers to improve the quality of registered addresses in the GST system.

According to the sources, real-time validation of bank accounts through integration of GST System with NPCI — the outcome of the verification available to tax officers — and GST Network ensuring that all bank accounts linked to a PAN are made available to officers, and development of a feedback mechanism to to alert tax authorities, are among the other recommendations made by the Pawar panel.

Also read: GST Council may announce a new margin scheme for the tourism and hospitality sector